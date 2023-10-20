Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 690,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,025. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

