Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $529.86. The stock had a trading volume of 577,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $501.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

