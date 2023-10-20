Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,530 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 20.9% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $49,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 314,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,304. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

