Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 528,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

