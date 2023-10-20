Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $10.84 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.75% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,867 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 66,626 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,598. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

