Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 83.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,102,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415,125. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

