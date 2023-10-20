Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. 534,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.88. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

