Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $31.41 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 13.4% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.59. 15,835,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,347,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.22. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.