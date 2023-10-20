Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.91. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $264.77 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

