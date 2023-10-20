Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,119,000. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.03. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $106.57 and a twelve month high of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

