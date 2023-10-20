Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

ARKG stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,547 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

