Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFNM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,493. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $48.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

