Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 133.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.5% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

