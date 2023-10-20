Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.91. 182,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,957. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

