Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,374,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 357,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,999. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

