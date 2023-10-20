Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

