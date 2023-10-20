Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 22,033 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 88,034 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 111,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.