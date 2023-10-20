Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,296 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,009,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,783,414. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

