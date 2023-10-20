Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,362 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.30. 1,146,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

