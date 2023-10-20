Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,582 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after buying an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,087,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after buying an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.
Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:WELL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,584. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.