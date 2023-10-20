Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.80. 855,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,325. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.86.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

