Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,494. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.