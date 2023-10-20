Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 289,880 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 561,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

