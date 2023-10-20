Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 330,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 362,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 120,351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. 80,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,749. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

