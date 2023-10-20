Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.36. 2,471,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,130,898. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.