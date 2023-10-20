Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,979,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 233,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. 17,247,463 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.