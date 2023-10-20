Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 22 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2 %

COST stock traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.97. The company had a trading volume of 400,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,426. The company has a market capitalization of $247.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

