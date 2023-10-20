Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,689 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 615,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in HSBC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in HSBC by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.79. 925,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $42.47.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 722 ($8.82) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.77) to GBX 825 ($10.08) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.53) to GBX 820 ($10.02) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.20.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

