Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 718,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,100. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.