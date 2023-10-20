Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $424.93. 1,274,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

