Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,261 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. 37,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,125. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

