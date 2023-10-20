Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,847 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. 3,973,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,218,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

