Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 516 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 382.3% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.38. 859,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,969. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $356.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

