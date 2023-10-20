Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 573 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,560,778. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,283 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

