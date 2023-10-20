Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,085 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.06. The stock had a trading volume of 403,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,808. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.80 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average is $158.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

