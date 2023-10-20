Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 5.9 %

ORCL traded down $6.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.93. 7,342,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

