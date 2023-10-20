Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $179.09. 306,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,725. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.29. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.