Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VFH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 77,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,173. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

