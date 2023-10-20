Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. 302,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.