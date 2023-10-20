SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $147.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.73.

SAP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.96. 247,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. SAP has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $145.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.79.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

