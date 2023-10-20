SBA Communications (SBAC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $296.00 to $251.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $251.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – SBA Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $229.00.

9/11/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $311.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $297.00 to $285.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $189.44 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $227.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

