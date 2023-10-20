Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 5.1 %

SLB stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

