Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $59.96 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

