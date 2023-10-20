Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SLB traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. 3,048,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

