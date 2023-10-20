Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $49.97. 524,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

