SEI Investments to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of SEIC opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,703,000 after buying an additional 88,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,772,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,772,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,881. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

