Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $11.54

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.16. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 59,116 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,254.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

