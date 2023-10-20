Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.72

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SEQI opened at GBX 77.66 ($0.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -7,700.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.43. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.14).

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

