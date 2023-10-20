Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.72

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SEQI opened at GBX 77.66 ($0.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -7,700.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.43. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.14).
About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund
