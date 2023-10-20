Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
SVTRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Severn Trent from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
