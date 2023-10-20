Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.41. 34,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 445,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Shengfeng Development Stock Down 13.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Get Shengfeng Development alerts:

Institutional Trading of Shengfeng Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.